Qbao Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Qbao has a total market cap of $435,207.21 and approximately $38,203.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

