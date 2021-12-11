Qcash (QC) Hits Market Capitalization of $68.32 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $68.32 million and $113.16 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00081646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,340.73 or 0.99877188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00056537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.