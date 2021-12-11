Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $159.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.59.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

