Qtum Price Hits $9.99 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $9.99 or 0.00020546 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $988.47 million and $181.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000940 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,921,724 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

