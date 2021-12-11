QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $69,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

