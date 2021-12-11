Quant Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $217.37 or 0.00443900 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and $188.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011078 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000968 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $681.02 or 0.01390736 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

