Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $18.37 million and approximately $95,311.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.28 or 0.08219154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00317480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00925665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00076597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.00395048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00276175 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,494,842 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.