Quark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $684,530.45 and approximately $106.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00015577 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,632,207 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

