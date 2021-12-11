Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $263.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 421% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $263.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 413.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015677 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,897,911 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

