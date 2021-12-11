QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce $133.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.20 million and the highest is $133.40 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $134.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $656.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.71 million to $659.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $730.41 million, with estimates ranging from $713.80 million to $747.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 7,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $142,417.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.39 million, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 0.71. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

