Raiden Network Token Market Cap Reaches $33.69 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $33.69 million and $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00012802 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.00195630 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

