Railway Pension Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.12% of Hershey worth $40,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $186.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.