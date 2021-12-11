Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 4,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Target comprises about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.18% of Target worth $200,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.17. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

