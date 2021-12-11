Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 500 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of AutoZone worth $70,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,817.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,642.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

