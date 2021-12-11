Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $107.18 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $107,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.