Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $157.25 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $157,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 281,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.71.

NYSE LOW opened at $261.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $261.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

