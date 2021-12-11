Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $246.32 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,851 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Adobe worth $246,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $311.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

