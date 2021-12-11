Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $37.43 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $37,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Amundi acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.15.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $177.10 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

