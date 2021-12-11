Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.4% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Danaher worth $293,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $12,266,751.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.