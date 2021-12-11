Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,623,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 1.5% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $183,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,388 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

