Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 29,900 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.15% of S&P Global worth $149,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $473.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $476.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

