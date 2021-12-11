Railway Pension Investments Ltd Purchases 43,600 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $199,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.51 and a 200-day moving average of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.