Railway Pension Investments Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.38% of Snap-on worth $43,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $26,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,842,000 after acquiring an additional 110,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $165.56 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

