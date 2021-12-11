Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 12,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.24% of Kroger worth $71,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

