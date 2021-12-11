Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $46,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $361.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $362.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

