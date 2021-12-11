Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 34,600 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Humana worth $57,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Humana by 65.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

NYSE HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $438.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.55.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

