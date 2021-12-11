Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 4,100 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

CARR opened at $55.51 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

