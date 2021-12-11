Railway Pension Investments Ltd Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,900 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.06% of Activision Blizzard worth $35,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,414,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,111,000 after buying an additional 196,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

