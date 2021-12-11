Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $14,973.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,193.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.28 or 0.08219154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00317480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $455.37 or 0.00925665 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00076597 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.00395048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.86 or 0.00276175 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,223,150,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

