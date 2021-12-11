Ravencoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.96 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 11th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $915.47 million and approximately $40.96 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056271 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,281,685,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

