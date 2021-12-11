Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Raytheon Technologies worth $84,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.