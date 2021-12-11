Raze Network (RAZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.70 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $1.70 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,012.18 or 0.08168224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00081964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,910.74 or 0.99575329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00056401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars.

