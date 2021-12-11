Razor Network Price Reaches $0.0447 on Top Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Razor Network has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Razor Network has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007013 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003767 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056927 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004175 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network (CRYPTO:RAZOR) is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Razor Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Razor Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Razor Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

