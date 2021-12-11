Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.64

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.64 and traded as low as $16.33. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 893,032 shares changing hands.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,009.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

