Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.98

Record plc (LON:REC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.98 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 77.20 ($1.02). Record shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.09), with a volume of 94,814 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of £163.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. Record’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other Record news, insider Steve Cullen bought 12,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,597.28 ($12,726.80).

About Record (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

