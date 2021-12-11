RED 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,361.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, RED has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $867,328.43 and approximately $80,361.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.40 or 0.00323914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

