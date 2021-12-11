Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $134.25

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.25 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.63). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.64), with a volume of 17,716 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) target price on shares of Redcentric in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 134.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.03 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

In other news, insider David Senior sold 40,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £50,169.16 ($66,528.52).

Redcentric Company Profile (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.