Redd (RDD) Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,092.44 or 0.99408363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00048410 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.30 or 0.00773691 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

