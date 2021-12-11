Refinable Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $757,713.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Refinable has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $757,713.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056821 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.86 or 0.08206642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00082069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,682.28 or 1.00183559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

