Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 376,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,241. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.