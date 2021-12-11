Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.87 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.79). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($7.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($3.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82).

RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 93,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.79. 376,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,241. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.