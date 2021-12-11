Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,359.27 ($31.29).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.31) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.50) to GBX 2,670 ($35.41) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.83) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,402 ($31.85) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.94). The stock has a market cap of £46.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,280.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

In related news, insider Paul Walker purchased 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.20) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($467,205.94).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.