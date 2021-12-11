Render Token Hits Market Cap of $680.20 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for $3.71 or 0.00007633 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $680.20 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Render Token Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,730,649 coins and its circulating supply is 183,106,741 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

