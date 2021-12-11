REPO Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.18 or 0.08260676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.34 or 1.00068348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.