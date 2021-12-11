ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.00.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $261.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.34. ResMed has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock valued at $12,241,097 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ResMed by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.