ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in ResMed were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,127,000 after buying an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ResMed by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 592,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,145,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $261.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

