Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 451.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $572.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.01. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.44.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

