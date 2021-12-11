Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Revance Therapeutics worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CEO Mark J. Foley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of RVNC opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.