Reviewing Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) & TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and TriState Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A TriState Capital 24.58% 11.15% 0.61%

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and TriState Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million 2.67 $4.16 million $1.54 14.80 TriState Capital $274.30 million 3.57 $45.23 million $1.57 18.80

TriState Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Elmira Savings Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriState Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elmira Savings Bank and TriState Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A TriState Capital 0 3 0 1 2.50

TriState Capital has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.63%. Given TriState Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TriState Capital is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of TriState Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of TriState Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriState Capital has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TriState Capital beats Elmira Savings Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals. The Investment Management segment delivers advisory and sub-advisory investment management services primarily to institutional investors, mutual funds and individual investors. The Parent and Other consists of the general operating activity of the company. The company was founded on May 25, 2006 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

