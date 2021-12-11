Reviewing MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MVB Financial and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 28.40% 16.65% 1.56% Bay Banks of Virginia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MVB Financial and Bay Banks of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.17%. Given MVB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $172.29 million 2.83 $37.41 million $3.28 12.35 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 2.27 $7.06 million ($0.36) -26.39

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Bay Banks of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MVB Financial beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, WV.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; purchased loans; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. The company also provides credit cards; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, lockbox, positive pay, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, it offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment planning, brokerage services, investment managed accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of March 9, 2020, the company operated 17 banking offices located throughout greater Richmond region, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, and the Hampton Roads region. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

