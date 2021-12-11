Rewardiqa Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,095.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Rewardiqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $120,649.00 and approximately $206,095.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded up 48.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00099192 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Rewardiqa is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

